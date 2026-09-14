PAKISTAN CONDEMNS ISRAELI AGGRESSION, REITERATES SUPPORT FOR LEBANONS SOVEREIGNTY, TERRITORIAL INTEGRITY

Pakistan's prime minister on Monday condemned ''in the strongest terms'' Israel's aggression against Lebanon and reiterated Islamabad's ''steadfast'' support for Lebanon's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Shahbaz Sharif reaffirmed Pakistan's ''unwavering'' solidarity with the Lebanese leadership and people during these difficult times, speaking during a meeting with visiting Lebanese Interior Minister Ahmad Al Hajjar, said a statement from the prime minister's office.

Al Hajjar, in return, reaffirmed Lebanon's desire to further strengthen bilateral cooperation with Pakistan.

Also present at the meeting were Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Interior Minister Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi, and others.

Pakistan and Lebanon also inked a memorandum of understanding providing a legal framework for convicted nationals to serve out the remainder of their sentences in their home countries.

Al Hajjar also visited Pakistan's army chief Field Marshal Asim Munir at army headquarters in the northeastern garrison city of Rawalpindi.

"During the meeting, both dignitaries exchanged views on matters of mutual interest, the evolving regional security environment and prospects for further enhancing bilateral relations in security domain," said a statement from Pakistan's army.

Munir reaffirmed Pakistan's commitment to strengthen bilateral relations with Lebanon and expressed the desire to further expand mutually beneficial cooperation in areas of shared interest.