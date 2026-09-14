Lebanese, Israeli ambassadors to meet in Washington on Tuesday to break deadlock in talks

The Lebanese and Israeli ambassadors to Washington will meet Tuesday in the US capital to help break the deadlock in US-brokered negotiations between their countries, a Lebanese official source told Anadolu on Monday.

The source, who spoke to Anadolu on condition of anonymity, said Lebanese Ambassador Nada Mouawad and Israeli Ambassador Yechiel Leiter will discuss developments in Lebanon and mechanisms for implementing the framework agreement reached in June.

The meeting comes after a round of negotiations between Israel and Lebanon, originally scheduled to be held this week in Rome, was postponed until October.

Direct negotiations between Lebanon and Israel began this April with a US-sponsored meeting in Washington.

The talks addressed issues including a ceasefire, withdrawal, borders, and prisoners and missing persons.

On June 26, Beirut and Tel Aviv signed a US-sponsored framework deal in Washington providing for a gradual Israeli withdrawal from Lebanese territory and the deployment of the Lebanese Army in areas vacated by Israeli forces.