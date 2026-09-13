Trump reiterates that he sees Iran war ending after US midterm elections

U.S. President Donald Trump reiterated on Sunday that he expected the Iran war to end this year, possibly just after midterm elections due in the United States in November, resulting in a drop in oil prices.
"Iran will end right after - maybe before - but it'll end right after the midterms. Gasoline's going to drop like a rock," Trump told reporters at the Irish Open golf championship.
"I will tell you this: Iran wants to make a deal so bad. They are calling constantly. They want to make a deal. They've got to make the right deal. I'm not going to make a deal that's no good," he said.