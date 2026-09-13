Trump reiterates that he sees Iran war ending after US midterm elections

U.S. President Donald Trump reiterated on Sunday that he expected ⁠the Iran ⁠war to end this year, possibly just after midterm elections due in the ⁠United States in November, resulting in a drop in oil prices.

"Iran will end right after - maybe before - but it'll end right after the midterms. Gasoline's going ⁠to ⁠drop like a rock," Trump told reporters at the Irish Open golf championship.

"I will tell you this: Iran wants to make a ⁠deal so bad. They are calling constantly. They want to make a deal. They've got to make the right deal. I'm ⁠not ‌going ‌to make a ⁠deal that's no ‌good," he said.







