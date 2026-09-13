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News World Trump reiterates that he sees Iran war ending after US midterm elections

Trump reiterates that he sees Iran war ending after US midterm elections

US President Donald Trump said on Sunday that Tehran "wants to make a deal" to end the war, forecasting a rapid decline in domestic fuel costs once hostilities cease. "Look, it could end before the midterms, but it'll end after the midterms," Trump told reporters

Reuters WORLD
Published September 13,2026 05:01 PM
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TRUMP REITERATES THAT HE SEES IRAN WAR ENDING AFTER US MIDTERM ELECTIONS

U.S. President Donald Trump reiterated on Sunday that he expected ⁠the Iran ⁠war to end this year, possibly just after midterm elections due in the ⁠United States in November, resulting in a drop in oil prices.

"Iran will end right after - maybe before - but it'll end right after the midterms. Gasoline's going ⁠to ⁠drop like a rock," Trump told reporters at the Irish Open golf championship.

"I will tell you this: Iran wants to make a ⁠deal so bad. They are calling constantly. They want to make a deal. They've got to make the right deal. I'm ⁠not ‌going ‌to make a ⁠deal that's no ‌good," he said.