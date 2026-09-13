Zelensky: Russia launched some 2,100 drones against Ukraine over past week

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Sunday that Russia launched some 2,100 drones against Ukraine over the past week.

In a statement on Telegram, Zelenskyy said other means of attack were also used, including bombs.

"In just this week alone, Russia launched about 2,100 drones at Ukraine," he said. "The enemy also used nearly 1,700 guided aerial bombs and 78 missiles of various types."

In a separate statement, the Russian Defense Ministry said Russian forces had carried out group strikes overnight with high-precision air-launched weapons and attack drones against Ukrainian logistics centers and energy facilities supporting their operations.

It said the strikes hit the Nova Poshta logistics center in Nerubaiske in the Odesa region, used to store and distribute military supplies for Ukraine's armed forces.

The ministry also said Russian forces struck the Usatovo electrical substation in Odesa and the Nova substation in Mykolaiv.

Railway infrastructure in western Ukraine used to transport military cargo from European countries was also hit, according to the ministry.

Zelenskyy confirmed strikes on the Odesa region, railway infrastructure.

"Last night and this morning, there were strikes on energy infrastructure, Ukrzaliznytsia," he said. "Odesa was attacked with missiles and drones."

The claims by the two sides could not be independently verified.

The strikes came amid a recent intensification of attacks on infrastructure and economic targets in both Russia and Ukraine.