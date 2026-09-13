Iran says leaving nuclear treaty, revising nuclear doctrine ‘easily achievable’

Iran's withdrawal from the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) and a revision of its nuclear doctrine are "easily achievable," an Iranian parliamentary spokesman said Sunday.

Abbas Goudarzi, spokesman for the Iranian parliament's presiding board, told the semi-official Fars News Agency that Tehran's differences with the US are "fundamental," arguing that those advocating peace with Washington are seeking to impose "surrender."

He said trusting the US would amount to accepting "deception," adding that only "the language of force and the logic of power" works in dealing with Washington.

Goudarzi also warned that any negotiations that weaken what Iran calls the "resistance front" or give its adversaries an opportunity to regroup would constitute a "strategic mistake."

He said withdrawing from the NPT and reconsidering Iran's nuclear doctrine were "fully attainable and easily achievable," claiming such steps would put the US and its allies "in their place."

The NPT, which entered into force in 1970, is an international treaty aimed at preventing the spread of nuclear weapons while promoting peaceful uses of nuclear energy. Iran is a party to the treaty and, as a non-nuclear-weapon state, is subject to safeguards on its nuclear activities.

In an interview with India Today on Saturday, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian denied seeking nuclear weapons, saying Iran would not have joined the NPT if it intended to develop them.