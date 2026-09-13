Iran’s Revolutionary Guards reject Trump’s claim of US control over Strait of Hormuz

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) rejected US President Donald Trump's claim that Washington controls the Strait of Hormuz, warning that US vessels approaching the strategic waterway would face a response from Iranian forces.

"If that is the case, go ahead, bring one of your warships within 100 kilometers," Col. Ali Mohammadi, the IRGC Navy's deputy for political affairs, was quoted by the semi-official Fars News Agency as saying Saturday evening, referring to Trump's claim.

Mohammadi said US forces know their vessels would face a response if they approached, claiming a similar incident had occurred in recent days.

He also claimed that major foreign militaries have remained beyond the Gulf of Oman for months and that no US troops or military equipment are currently present in the Gulf, Strait of Hormuz or Gulf of Oman.

Mohammadi said the IRGC Navy has "complete" surveillance over the Strait of Hormuz, the Gulf and Gulf of Oman, adding that vessels traveling from Kuwait and Bahrain are monitored and could face action if they violate rules imposed by Tehran.

He further claimed that US military bases in Gulf countries have been rendered "non-operational" and said Iranian forces had conducted what he described as preemptive operations against US bases, warships and vessels deemed to have violated Tehran's rules.

Trump has repeatedly asserted US control over the strategic waterway amid the ongoing conflict with Iran. Earlier this month, he said US forces had struck 28 Iranian boats and ships and declared: "We now control the Strait of Hormuz."

On Wednesday, Trump again said the US was "winning" the war with Iran and reiterated Washington's control of the strait, while suggesting that it should be renamed the "Trump Strait."