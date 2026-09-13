Iraq seizes drone-launching platform used for targeting Saudi oil pipeline

Iraq's Security Media Cell chief Saad Maan said Saturday that Iraqi authorities seized a drone-launching platform inside Iraqi territory that had been used in an attack on an oil pipeline in Saudi Arabia.

In a statement carried by Iraq's state-run Iraqi News Agency (INA), Maan said that "an intelligence and security task force made significant efforts and managed to locate and seize the launch platform inside Iraqi territory."

Investigative procedures are ongoing, involving forensic experts, technical documentation, examination and analysis, "not only to seize the platform, but also through continued intensive field and intelligence efforts to identify those involved," he added.

Baghdad and Riyadh continue communication at various levels to exchange intelligence and security information, Maan said.

Earlier Saturday, Iraqi army spokesman Sabah al-Numan said security and intelligence agencies were continuing "pursuit operations to arrest all those involved" in the attacks targeting Saudi Arabia.

INA also reported Saturday that Iraqi Prime Minister Ali Faleh al-Zaidi approved an Iranian request for a joint investigation after launch platforms for drones were found near the border between the two countries.

The developments come as Saudi Arabia said Friday that several drones launched from Iraq had struck the East-West oil pipeline in the Riyadh and Medina regions, causing injuries and material damage.

The Saudi Foreign Ministry said the kingdom had decided not to respond at this stage following a request from the Iraqi prime minister to allow his government to take measures to prevent Iraqi territory from being used to attack Saudi Arabia and neighboring countries.