K-pop superstar Lisa sparks fan frenzy at TIFF documentary premiere

K-pop star Lisa was met by piercing screams from fans as she walked the red carpet at the Toronto International Film Festival for the ⁠premiere of her new documentary, "Always ⁠Lalisa."

Lisa rose to fame as a member of the K-pop girl group Blackpink, and the film follows a year in her ⁠life after taking a break from the band to embark on a solo career.

"I just tried to find new things — like what can I do more than this?" she told Reuters in an interview after the Friday premiere.

The star, whose full name is Lalisa Manobal, said she initially thought a year would be long enough, but is still trying ⁠to ⁠figure out what she loves and her next challenge.

"Always Lalisa" captures her triumphs and setbacks between 2024 and 2025, documenting the release of her debut solo album "Alter Ego," her acting debut in HBO's hit series "The White Lotus" and preparations to perform on her own before huge crowds at ⁠the Coachella music festival.

The documentary was directed by Sue Kim, an executive producer on Apple TV's 2024 documentary series "K-Pop Idols."

"This is this incredible opportunity to get to know someone who we're only ever given a very specific image of because of the music system that ⁠she ‌comes ‌from. We get to have this unprecedented ⁠access, proximity and exposure ‌to her ... It's not the world of K-pop," Kim told Reuters.

After Lisa's return to ⁠the group, Blackpink in February made a ⁠return with the mini-album "DEADLINE," their first release in more ⁠than three years.

"Always Lalisa" opens in cinemas on October 12.







