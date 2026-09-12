 Contact Us
News World China's Xi urges BRICS to take on peacemaking role in Middle East war

China's Xi urges BRICS to take on peacemaking role in Middle East war

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Saturday urged BRICS countries to help advance peace in the Middle East, saying the ongoing war does not serve the common interests of the international community.

Reuters WORLD
Published September 12,2026 03:33 PM
Subscribe
CHINAS XI URGES BRICS TO TAKE ON PEACEMAKING ROLE IN MIDDLE EAST WAR

Chinese President Xi Jinping urged the BRICS bloc to be a ⁠peacemaker in the ⁠Middle East conflict, in an address to a summit of member countries in New Delhi on ⁠Saturday.

China will work with other BRICS members in that role, as the war "does not serve the common interests of the international community", state-run CCTV quoted Xi as saying.

BRICS groups Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, Egypt, ⁠Ethiopia, ⁠Indonesia, Iran and the United Arab Emirates.

It was set up in 2009 to challenge a world order dominated by the United States and its Western allies. Together, its members account for ⁠more than 40% of the world's population and almost a quarter of the global economy.

The Chinese leader called the bloc a "leading group" in the Global South and a model ⁠of ‌self-reliance ‌among emerging and developing countries ⁠that should promote ‌innovation-driven development.

He said China would assume the BRICS chairmanship next ⁠year, and host the ⁠19th BRICS summit, according to ⁠CCTV.