President Donald Trump says Iran war will end after U.S. midterm elections

President Donald Trump repeated on Saturday that he ⁠believed the ⁠war with Iran will end after U.S. midterm ⁠elections in November and that oil prices will tumble once it does.

"I think very soon. I think it'll ⁠be ⁠probably right after the mid-terms. They're trying to hold out as long as they can to complicate ⁠the election. But I think people are wise to it," Trump told reporters in ⁠Dublin.

"When ‌that ‌happens, oil prices ⁠will ‌come tumbling down."

Trump says Iran probably responsible for attack on Saudi pipeline

Trump said Iran ⁠was probably responsible for an ⁠aerial attack on Saudi Arabia that shut down its East-West ⁠pipeline.

"I think ⁠they are, probably they are," Trump told reporters in ⁠Dublin when asked if Iran was responsible for ⁠the ‌attack ‌on the vital ⁠oil ‌conduit.

Trump says a 'unified' Ireland would be 'fantastic'

Trump said during a visit to Dublin that he would "love to see" a unified Ireland.

"It's going to happen eventually," Trump told reporters after meeting Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin, adding it would be "a fantastic thing".

Trump says U.S.-Canada trade deal likely 'fairly soon'

Trump said that Canada was ⁠keen to ⁠reach a trade deal with the United States and ⁠that an agreement could come "fairly soon", while repeating complaints that Canada had treated U.S. farmers unfairly and should remove tariffs.

"Canada wants ⁠to ⁠make a deal very badly," Trump said while answering questions from media after a meeting with Irish ⁠Prime Minister Micheal Martin in Dublin.

"Canada has to treat our farmers better. They can't charge our farmers ⁠tariffs," ‌Trump ‌said, adding: "You'll probably ⁠see ‌a deal with Canada fairly soon."









