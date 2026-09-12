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News World President Donald Trump says Iran war will end after U.S. midterm elections

President Donald Trump says Iran war will end after U.S. midterm elections

US President Donald Trump said the war with Iran will end "very soon" and that the price of oil will "come tumbling down". Asked by a reporter during a visit to Ireland when the war will end, he said: "I think very soon."

Agencies and A News WORLD
Published September 12,2026 01:39 PM
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PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP SAYS IRAN WAR WILL END AFTER U.S. MIDTERM ELECTIONS

President Donald Trump repeated on Saturday that he ⁠believed the ⁠war with Iran will end after U.S. midterm ⁠elections in November and that oil prices will tumble once it does.

"I think very soon. I think it'll ⁠be ⁠probably right after the mid-terms. They're trying to hold out as long as they can to complicate ⁠the election. But I think people are wise to it," Trump told reporters in ⁠Dublin.

"When ‌that ‌happens, oil prices ⁠will ‌come tumbling down."

Trump says Iran probably responsible for attack on Saudi pipeline

Trump said Iran ⁠was probably responsible for an ⁠aerial attack on Saudi Arabia that shut down its East-West ⁠pipeline.

"I think ⁠they are, probably they are," Trump told reporters in ⁠Dublin when asked if Iran was responsible for ⁠the ‌attack ‌on the vital ⁠oil ‌conduit.

Trump says a 'unified' Ireland would be 'fantastic'

Trump said during a visit to Dublin that he would "love to see" a unified Ireland.

"It's going to happen eventually," Trump told reporters after meeting Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin, adding it would be "a fantastic thing".

Trump says U.S.-Canada trade deal likely 'fairly soon'

Trump said that Canada was ⁠keen to ⁠reach a trade deal with the United States and ⁠that an agreement could come "fairly soon", while repeating complaints that Canada had treated U.S. farmers unfairly and should remove tariffs.

"Canada wants ⁠to ⁠make a deal very badly," Trump said while answering questions from media after a meeting with Irish ⁠Prime Minister Micheal Martin in Dublin.

"Canada has to treat our farmers better. They can't charge our farmers ⁠tariffs," ‌Trump ‌said, adding: "You'll probably ⁠see ‌a deal with Canada fairly soon."