President Donald Trump says Iran war will end after U.S. midterm elections

President Donald Trump repeated on Saturday that he believed the war with Iran will end after U.S. midterm elections in November and that oil prices will tumble once it does.
"I think very soon. I think it'll be probably right after the mid-terms. They're trying to hold out as long as they can to complicate the election. But I think people are wise to it," Trump told reporters in Dublin.
"When that happens, oil prices will come tumbling down."
Trump said Iran was probably responsible for an aerial attack on Saudi Arabia that shut down its East-West pipeline.
"I think they are, probably they are," Trump told reporters in Dublin when asked if Iran was responsible for the attack on the vital oil conduit.
Trump said during a visit to Dublin that he would "love to see" a unified Ireland.
"It's going to happen eventually," Trump told reporters after meeting Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin, adding it would be "a fantastic thing".
Trump said that Canada was keen to reach a trade deal with the United States and that an agreement could come "fairly soon", while repeating complaints that Canada had treated U.S. farmers unfairly and should remove tariffs.
"Canada wants to make a deal very badly," Trump said while answering questions from media after a meeting with Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin in Dublin.
"Canada has to treat our farmers better. They can't charge our farmers tariffs," Trump said, adding: "You'll probably see a deal with Canada fairly soon."