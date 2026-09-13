News World Russian FM Lavrov says yes to talks, no to ceasefire with Ukraine

Russian FM Lavrov says yes to talks, no to ceasefire with Ukraine

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated on Saturday that Moscow is willing to hold negotiations with Kyiv, but ruled out any temporary or simultaneous ceasefire while talks take place.

Russia is ready for negotiations with Kyiv, but not for a simultaneous ceasefire in its war against Ukraine, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said, according to a report on Saturday from Russia's state news agency TASS.



The Russian government was not short of goodwill, Lavrov said on the sidelines of the New Delhi summit of the BRICS countries, which see themselves as a counterweight to the West.



"We remain ready for negotiations, but the military operation will not be suspended for the duration of the negotiations," Russia's long-time top diplomat said.



He reiterated Moscow's offer of talks to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. "If he wants to meet, let him come," Lavrov said, renewing the invitation for him to come to Moscow for negotiations. "This is already an enormous gesture of goodwill on our part."



Zelensky has categorically rejected this offer, which Russian President Vladimir Putin had made to him months ago.



Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov also invited Zelensky to talks in Moscow. "If he really wants to speak to Putin, he should come to Moscow," Peskov said in New Delhi, according to the state news agency TASS, in response to speculation about a possible meeting between the two presidents at the G20 summit in Miami in December. Ukraine is not a member of the G20.



The United States is working to get negotiations between Moscow and Kiev going again. Speculation includes a possible three-way summit between Putin and Zelensky with US President Donald Trump.



BRICS is named for the group's first five members: Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa. Saudi Arabia, Iran, Egypt, Ethiopia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Indonesia are also members.











