Death toll from Philippines ferry fire rises to 76, 13 still missing

The death toll from a fire aboard a passenger ferry off the western Philippine province of Palawan rose to 76, with 13 people still missing, the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) said Saturday.

The PCG said in a statement that 41 additional charred remains had been recovered from the MV June Aster, bringing the number of confirmed fatalities from 35 to 76.

The remains are expected to be transported aboard the BRP Cape Engano on Sunday, it added.

The number of survivors remained at 43, according to the Coast Guard.

Based on the vessel's ticket manifest of 134 people, 13 remain unaccounted for, while two people listed on the manifest said they had not boarded the ferry. Authorities said the figures could still change as recovery and identification operations continue.

The MV June Aster was traveling from Manila to Coron in Palawan when it caught fire Wednesday night.

Initial reports said the vessel was carrying 117 passengers and 17 crew members.

Five people were confirmed dead on Wednesday night, while 43 passengers and crew members were rescued.

Authorities later recovered 30 bodies from the charred vessel after the fire was extinguished and a safety assessment was completed.



