China, India can achieve 'shared development,' Xi tells Modi in New Delhi talks

China and India can achieve "shared development" and learn from "each other's strengths," Chinese President Xi Jinping told Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi Saturday.

Xi held talks with Modi in the Indian capital, New Delhi, on the sidelines of the 18th BRICS Leaders' Summit, according to the state-run Xinhua news agency.

The Chinese leader arrived in New Delhi Saturday for the BRICS Leaders' Summit, his first visit to India in seven years.

He called on the two Himalayan nations to "join hands for high-quality development of greater BRICS cooperation."

Saturday's meeting between the two leaders marks the third consecutive year they have met, following a meeting in Kazan, Russia, in 2024 and another on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Tianjin in 2025.

Xi and Modi also met at the SCO summit in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, this year, but did not hold official talks.

Xi last travelled to India in 2019, months before the start of a military stand-off between the two border forces in Ladakh that lasted more than four years and sent bilateral ties to their lowest level in six decades.

Bilateral ties have gradually improved in recent years, with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi visiting China last year and the two countries taking steps to resume high-level engagement.





