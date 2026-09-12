Netherlands advances plans for selective military conscription

The Netherlands is continuing preparations for a system of selective military conscription that could be activated if the country faces a deteriorating security situation or if the armed forces take on additional tasks, including through NATO, a senior Defense Ministry official said.

State Secretary for Defense Gijs Tuinman said the government is working on legislation that would allow the Defense Ministry to call up only those conscripts considered necessary at a particular time, broadcaster NOS reported on Saturday.

Under the proposed system, military service would be introduced in several stages, ranging from the provision of information about an individual's suitability to compulsory medical examinations, selection and, ultimately, enlistment.

Under the proposed framework, four additional stages would be introduced, with obligations increasing depending on the number of personnel required and the urgency of the situation.

These stages would include mandatory completion of the questionnaire, compulsory response to an official summons, mandatory participation in a selection procedure and, as a final step, compulsory enlistment.

The government maintains that the armed forces should primarily consist of professional personnel supported by reservists on a voluntary basis.

However, the Defense Ministry argues that preparations are necessary in case voluntary recruitment is no longer sufficient.

Military conscription technically remains in force in the Netherlands for people aged 17 to 45, although compulsory call-ups have been suspended since 1997.

Under the planned legislation, young people could be given greater flexibility over when to complete their military service, with service potentially taking place between their 18th and 27th birthdays.

The proposed program would include six months of training under a planned National Resilience Training scheme.

The legislative process and preparations for selective conscription are expected to take several years.

The Dutch Parliament is scheduled to continue discussions on the issue at the end of September.





