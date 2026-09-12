SOUTH AFRICAS PRESIDENT CALLS FOR NEW ERA IN ECONOMIC TIES WITH INDIA

South Africa's president calls for new era in economic ties with India

South Africa and India have a significant opportunity to deepen economic cooperation in investment, trade, industrial development and sustainable growth, President Cyril Ramaphosa said Saturday, calling for a new era in economic ties at the South Africa-India Roundtable in New Delhi, held on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit.

"We are ready for a new era in economic relations between our two countries," Ramaphosa said, urging private-sector partnerships to turn policy discussions into commercially viable projects and long-term investments.

The weekend summit in New Delhi is attended by the Chinese, Russian and Iranian presidents, among other leaders, and comes as the US-Iran war has continued for seven months and the Russia-Ukraine war has dragged on for more than four years.

China will take over the rotating BRICS presidency next year after India's term ends.

President Ramaphosa identified renewable energy, green hydrogen, critical minerals, infrastructure, agriculture and digital innovation as key areas for collaboration. South Africa's mineral resources and India's manufacturing capabilities could support the development of electric vehicles, batteries and other products, he said.

Ramaphosa also encouraged Indian companies to invest in South Africa's infrastructure projects, noting that the country has identified 195 strategic integrated projects worth more than $100 billion. These include transport networks, renewable energy plants, water infrastructure and hospitals.

Highlighting the potential of the digital economy, he cited the new Capte Town site of Indian business services company Atain, which is expected to increase its local workforce from 1,500 to more than 2,000 young South Africans.

He also called for stronger partnerships among universities, research institutions, skills development organizations and businesses.

"The strength of the partnership between our countries is not measured by the agreements we sign but by the impact we achieve," Ramaphosa said.



