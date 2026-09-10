Putin, Xi agree to hold detailed talks on sidelines of APEC summit in China

Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) and Chinese President Xi Jinping shake hands as they pose for photos before a meeting on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, 31 August 2026. (EPA Photo)

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping agreed to hold detailed talks on the sidelines of the upcoming Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit later this year, a Kremlin aide said Thursday.

Russian presidential aide Yury Ushakov told reporters that the two presidents agreed to hold the meeting during their contacts on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in the Kyrgyz capital last week.

The APEC summit will take place in the Chinese city of Shenzhen from Nov. 18–19.

Ushakov said earlier this month that Putin may hold a trilateral meeting with Xi and US President Donald Trump at the summit.

Ushakov also told reporters about Putin's visit to India, where he will attend the 18th BRICS summit, saying the Russian president will embark for New Delhi late Thursday.

Expressing that the president's first talks upon his arrival Friday will be with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Ushakov said Putin will hold several meetings on the sidelines of the summit, including with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, as well as Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim and Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed.

He said Putin will participate in the BRICS Business Forum, and denied there are plans for a meeting between Putin and Xi on the sidelines of the summit. Ushakov stated his belief, however, that the two presidents will communicate face-to-face behind the scenes.

Ushakov went on to define BRICS as a "highly popular brand" associated with "genuine multilateralism," stating it has gained significant weight and stands as one of the key centers of a multipolar world and global governance.

"BRICS nations are committed to pursuing an independent, autonomous course and seek to address challenges collectively, grounded in international law and the core principles of the UN Charter," Ushakov added.