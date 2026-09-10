Trump says Iran war could end before US midterms, revising forecast

US President Donald Trump suggested Thursday that the war with Iran could end before the Nov. 3 midterm elections, a day after predicting it would conclude immediately afterward.

"I don't know that they're gonna be able to hold out. But it'll get settled after the elections. Or maybe sooner," Trump reportedly told broadcaster NewsNation over the phone, referring to mounting US economic pressure on Iran.

Trump also denied reports that Iran's latest retaliatory strikes on a US base in Jordan damaged US aircraft in the region. "Nope… None whatsoever. No damage. No nothing."

On Wednesday, Trump had said the war would "end immediately" after the midterms.

"I think the war will end immediately after the election because they can't hold out any longer," he told reporters ahead of a trip to Dallas, Texas.

His comments contrast with a Wall Street Journal report hours later that senior White House advisers have privately warned the conflict could continue through the remainder of his term.

The war, now in its seventh month, has killed 18 US servicemembers and raised concerns over military resources and disruptions to global energy markets.

US gasoline prices averaged $4.22 a gallon Wednesday, up from $4.01 a month earlier and $3.19 a year ago, according to the American Automobile Association (AAA).

Trump has repeatedly expressed a desire for a quick resolution while supporting a broader economic campaign against Tehran.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has described the strategy, dubbed "Operation Economic Outcast," as an alternative to major combat operations.