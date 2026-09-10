Iranian foreign minister discusses regional tensions with Saudi counterpart, Pakistani army chief

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi held separate phone calls Thursday with his Saudi counterpart Faisal bin Farhan and Pakistan's army chief Field Marshal Asim Munir to discuss escalating regional tensions and growing insecurity, according to the Iranian Foreign Ministry.

In his call with Faisal bin Farhan, the two ministers exchanged views on the latest regional developments.

They noted the escalation of tensions and growing insecurity in the region and stressed the need to continue cooperation and diplomatic efforts to prevent tensions from spreading and restore stability and security.

Later Thursday evening, Araghchi spoke by phone with Munir, with the two discussing the latest regional developments and the consequences of escalating tensions and insecurity for regional peace and stability.

Araghchi and Munir also stressed the need for regional countries to remain vigilant and coordinate in response to ongoing developments, as well as to use their shared capacities to help establish sustainable peace and security in the region.

The calls came amid a sharp escalation in Yemen, where fighting between government forces and the Houthis has intensified on several fronts, while hostilities between the group and Saudi Arabia have also increased.

The Houthis, who are backed by Iran, have controlled the capital Sanaa and large parts of Yemen since 2014.