TÜRKIYES MKE, POLAND’S PGZ SIGN AIR DEFENSE COOPERATION DEAL

Turkish defense manufacturer Mechanical and Chemical Industry Corporation (MKE) and Polish defense group Polska Grupa Zbrojeniowa (PGZ) signed a memorandum of understanding on cooperation in air defense systems, MKE said Thursday.

The agreement was signed during the 34th International Defence Industry Exhibition, or MSPO, held in Kielce, Poland.

The signing ceremony was attended by Turkish Deputy Defense Minister Musa Heybet and Türkiye's Ambassador to Warsaw Rauf Alp Denktaş.

Under the memorandum, MKE and PGZ will conduct joint studies on integrating short-range air defense systems, particularly non-kinetic solutions that neutralize threats without using ammunition.

The cooperation aims to address capability gaps in the companies' existing air defense systems and improve interoperability among different platforms.

The agreement covers the Turkish and Polish markets as well as potential export destinations. The two companies will combine their existing capabilities to develop joint solutions tailored to different user requirements.

The memorandum marks MKE's second European partnership involving its Tolga Close-In Air Defense System.

MKE signed an agreement with Hungary-based HT Division earlier this year to integrate Tolga into unmanned ground vehicles.

Under that cooperation, Tolga's 20-millimeter weapon system was integrated into the Katica 6x6 unmanned ground vehicle developed by HT Division. The integration was unveiled at the Eurosatory 2026 defense exhibition in Paris in June.

The latest agreement with PGZ expands MKE's European cooperation network for Tolga to Poland.

MKE is also showcasing a range of products and capabilities, including air defense and land systems as well as ammunition solutions, to international delegations and industry professionals at MSPO, one of Eastern Europe's leading defense industry exhibitions.