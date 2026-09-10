Italy condemns Houthi attacks against Saudi Arabia, Yemeni government

Italy on Thursday condemned Houthi attacks against Saudi Arabia and the Yemeni government, expressing solidarity with affected populations and demanding an end to hostilities.

"Italy condemns in the strongest possible terms the Houthi attacks against Saudi Arabia and against the legitimate Yemeni Government," Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said on US social media company X.

Tajani said his government "expresses solidarity with the affected populations and reiterates the urgency of putting an end to the hostilities."

"The freedom and security of navigation in the Red Sea and through the Bab al-Mandeb Strait must be preserved," he said.

Italy "will continue to do its part to safeguard freedom of navigation and contribute to maritime security and the stability of the region," said Tajani, adding that it would do so "also through EUNAVFOR Aspides," an EU naval operation launched in 2024 to protect international shipping from Houthi attacks in the Red Sea and surrounding waters.

Yemen has seen renewed military escalation between government forces and the Houthis since early July, after years of relative calm following a truce that began in April 2022.

The Houthis have controlled the national capital, Sanaa, and large areas of northern and western Yemen since September 2014. The government and allied forces control areas in the south and east.

Since March 2015, Saudi Arabia has led a coalition supporting Yemen's government against the Houthis, who are accused of receiving support from Iran.