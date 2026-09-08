UN Security Council to decide future of Lebanon peacekeeping mission: Spokesperson

The UN Security Council (UNSC) will decide the future of the UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) after the end of the peacekeeping mission's mandate, the force's spokesperson said.

In an interview with Anadolu, Dany Ghafri said the council has several options regarding how to continue implementing Resolution 1701, including monitoring, observation and assistance to the Lebanese army.

UNIFIL's mandate expires at the end of 2026 amid international discussions over its future, while Lebanon insists on maintaining the mission's presence as a key element of stability in the south.

UNIFIL has been deployed since 1978 under Security Council resolutions to monitor the cessation of hostilities between Lebanon and Israel and help maintain security and stability in the area.

Israel occupied areas in southern Lebanon, some for decades and others since the previous war between 2023 and 2024, while it advanced more than 10 kilometers during its current assault.

MISSION OPERATIONS



Ghafri said Security Council Resolution 2790, issued in August 2025, extended UNIFIL's mandate for a final time until Dec. 31, 2026.

UNIFIL continues, under current circumstances and capabilities, to carry out all tasks required of it under Resolution 1701, he said.

"But by the end of Dec. 31, 2026, the mission's operations will stop, and UNIFIL will begin a gradual and safe withdrawal during 2027," he added.

"UNIFIL is preparing plans for the withdrawal in coordination with troop-contributing countries and with the Lebanese government and army," Ghafri said.

"The mission is expected to hand over its tasks to Lebanese authorities," he added.

Since March 2, Israel has been carrying out an assault on Lebanon that has killed at least 4,362 people, injured 12,378 others and displaced more than 1 million, according to Lebanese authorities.

Lebanon's government and lawmakers have called for reconsidering Resolution 2790, warning of a vacuum in southern Lebanon after UNIFIL's withdrawal.

On Thursday, Lebanese President Joseph Aoun stressed Lebanon's commitment to UNIFIL remaining in the country given the "important role" it plays.

If an extension of UNIFIL's mandate is not possible, Lebanon would welcome any "brotherly or friendly" country willing to continue aspects of the mission's work, Aoun said.

The president added that contacts are underway "to find the legal formula for such an international presence" to support the Lebanese army and residents of the south in humanitarian, social, health and educational fields.

MAJOR CHALLENGES



Ghafri said UNIFIL currently consists of around 7,500 peacekeepers from nearly 50 countries.

Asked about the Lebanese army's ability to assume the security tasks carried out by UNIFIL, he said the situation in the mission's area of operations has "changed radically" since Resolution 2790 was issued.

"The Israeli army is present in a large part of UNIFIL's area of operations," he added.

Ghafri noted that Israeli airstrikes and shelling continue, although at a lower pace than what southern Lebanon witnessed in March and April.

"We are still living in an area facing major security challenges," he said.

He added that since the cessation of hostilities understanding in November 2024, the Lebanese army has carried out a major redeployment in UNIFIL's area of operations, with the mission helping facilitate the deployment.

RESOLUTION 1701



On the future of implementing Resolution 1701 after UNIFIL's mandate ends, Ghafri said: "Resolution 1701 remains valid, and its principles remain in place."

"The resolution addresses the extension of state authority, strengthening the capabilities of the Lebanese army, the withdrawal of the Israeli army, the return of residents to their areas, and the exclusivity of arms or disarmament of armed groups," he continued.

The Lebanese government is implementing a plan to place all weapons, including Hezbollah's arms, under state authority, while Hezbollah insists on keeping its weapons and says it is a resistance movement against Israeli occupation.

"Any sustainable agreements or solutions reached in the area would be based on the principles of Resolution 1701," Ghafri said.

He called on all parties to commit to implementing the resolution and to stop violence and hostilities in southern Lebanon to provide a safe life for residents on both sides of the Blue Line.

Asked about UNIFIL's role in implementing a US-mediated framework agreement between Lebanon and Israel, Ghafri said the agreement "does not include a role for UNIFIL and does not mention Resolution 1701."

"But the principles of Resolution 1701 remain in place, and the framework agreement and the cessation of hostilities understanding can be included within those principles," he said.

UNIFIL, Ghafri added, is "ready to assist if asked to do so."

Under US sponsorship, Beirut and Tel Aviv signed the framework agreement on June 26. It provides for a gradual Israeli withdrawal from all occupied Lebanese territory in exchange for the Lebanese army's deployment there and the disarmament of armed groups.

UN OPTIONS



On the future of the UN presence in southern Lebanon after UNIFIL's withdrawal, Ghafri said the Security Council asked UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to present options by June on how to continue implementing Resolution 1701 after the mission leaves.

"Guterres sent a letter to the council on June 1 outlining options for how the UN presence in southern Lebanon could continue for the purpose of monitoring, observation and assisting the Lebanese army," he said.

The letter is now with the council, which can meet to discuss the options, adopt one of them, amend them, or take no decision, he continued.

"If the council does not take any decision by the end of 2026, UNIFIL will continue implementing Resolution 2790," which provides for ending its operations by the end of this year and beginning withdrawal in 2027, he said.

ISRAELI ASSAULT



On security developments in southern Lebanon, Ghafri said the first days of the ceasefire saw a decrease in the intensity of airstrikes inside UNIFIL's area of operations.

"Unfortunately, this trend has risen again, and we began seeing large numbers of projectiles from the Israeli side, while we have not monitored projectiles from the Lebanese side since June," he said.

"The UNIFIL monitors the presence of the Israeli army inside Lebanese territory north of the Blue Line, which constitutes a violation of Resolution 1701," he added.

Ghafri said the mission has repeatedly asked the Israeli army to withdraw from areas it occupies in southern Lebanon.

"UNIFIL has monitored demolitions and explosions in those areas, as well as major damage to civilian infrastructure," he continued.

He warned that this is "very dangerous," not only because of the physical impact of explosions and bulldozing, but also because of its psychological impact on the return of residents to UNIFIL's area of operations in the coming period.

"The mission's goal is to restore stability to its area of operations before the end of its mandate, and this must be accompanied by the safe return of residents to their villages," he stressed.

PILOT ZONES



Regarding the "pilot zones" included in the framework agreement, Ghafri said two out of three are located within UNIFIL's area of operations.

"The mission cooperates with the Lebanese army within its area of operations, and UNIFIL can respond to any request submitted by the Lebanese army," he said.

"UNIFIL, within its capabilities, also assists residents who have returned to their areas as well as displaced people in other areas, including Sidon and the capital Beirut," he added. "The assistance includes food, clothes and medical aid."

In addition to occupying Lebanese territory, Israel occupies Palestine and territories in Syria and refuses to withdraw or allow the establishment of an independent Palestinian state as stipulated in UN resolutions.