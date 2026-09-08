Arab League calls for immediate protection of Palestinians, rejects forced displacement

Arab foreign ministers called Monday for immediate international action to protect Palestinians and firmly rejected any attempt to forcibly displace them from their land.

The call came in resolutions adopted at the close of a ministerial meeting of the Arab League in Cairo, Egypt.

The ministers urged the international community, including the UN and Security Council, to act immediately to protect Palestinians from Israeli attacks and violence by Israeli occupiers.

They called for political, financial and legal support for an Arab-Islamic plan for Gaza's recovery and reconstruction and backed holding an international conference in Cairo to mobilize funding for the plan.

The ministers urged full implementation of all phases of the Gaza ceasefire agreement reached at the 2025 Sharm el-Sheikh peace summit, including an end to Israeli attacks and the reconstruction of the enclave.

They categorically rejected any form of Palestinian displacement or attempts to alter the demographic composition of the occupied Palestinian territories, including what Israel describes as "voluntary migration."

They warned that forced displacement would amount to ethnic cleansing and a grave violation of international law.

The ministers also condemned Israel's actions in Gaza, including genocide, starvation, siege, war crimes and crimes against humanity.

The Israeli army has killed more than 73,000 Palestinians and injured over 174,000 in a brutal war that has destroyed or damaged much of Gaza's civilian infrastructure.