Extremist Israeli ministers call for retaliation against UK over looming sanctions

Extremist Israeli ministers called Monday for retaliatory measures against Britain as London reportedly prepares to impose a new package of sanctions on Israel.

Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich called for the immediate expulsion of the British ambassador, while National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir urged Israel to sanction Britain and recognize Argentine sovereignty over the Falkland Islands.

Their remarks came after Israel's private Channel 15 reported that Britain is expected Tuesday to announce sanctions on Israel, including a ban on products from illegal Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank.

In a post on the US social media platform X, Smotrich accused the British government of antisemitism and called for its ambassador to be expelled immediately.

"The British Mandate in the Land of Israel is over," he said.

He also claimed the British government was seeking to divert attention from domestic economic and social problems by targeting Israel.

Ben-Gvir meanwhile called on Israel to recognize Argentine sovereignty over the Falkland Islands, which are administered by Britain and claimed by Argentina.

"It is time for the State of Israel to officially recognize that the Falkland Islands are occupied Argentine territory, stolen by the British by force from the Argentine people," he wrote on X.

He also accused Britain of exploiting oil resources around the islands.

Ben-Gvir urged Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to recognize Argentine sovereignty over the islands and impose sanctions on Britain "as long as the occupation continues."

Last Tuesday, Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar threatened reciprocal action if Britain moves against Israel.

"If Britain takes action against the State of Israel, Israel will take action against Britain. We have the tools," Saar told Israel's Yedioth Ahronoth daily.

His remarks came in response to a question about possible British sanctions over Israeli plans to expand illegal settlements in the E1 area of occupied East Jerusalem.

The same day, British Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband said London would announce a comprehensive package of measures targeting settlements in the coming weeks.

In August, the Israeli rights groups Ir Amim, Bimkom and Peace Now said authorities had issued a tender for 1,234 housing units as part of the illegal E1 settlement project in occupied East Jerusalem.

The broader project envisages around 3,400 settlement units, according to the groups.

Around 750,000 Israeli occupiers live in 156 illegal settlements and 360 settlement outposts in the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem, and carry out near-daily attacks aimed at forcibly displacing Palestinians from their land, according to Palestinian figures.