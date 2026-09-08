Lebanese premier, French justice minister discuss Israeli escalation, withdrawal from south

Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam and French Justice Minister Gerald Darmanin discussed Israel's escalating attacks on southern Lebanon and diplomatic efforts to secure an Israeli withdrawal from the area.

Salam and Darmanin also discussed the future of the UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) after its mandate expires at the end of 2026, stressing the need to avoid a security vacuum and support the Lebanese army in extending state authority across the country, according to a statement from the prime minister's office.

The talks also covered bilateral judicial cooperation and reforms aimed at strengthening the independence of Lebanon's judiciary, the statement said.

Lebanon has called for UNIFIL to maintain its presence in the south amid international discussions over the force's future.

The meeting came after three days of intensified Israeli attacks on southern Lebanon that killed 27 people and injured 69 others, including children, women and paramedics, according to the Lebanese Health Ministry.

Israel has waged attacks on Lebanon since March 2, killing 4,381 people and injuring 12,402 others, while forcing more than 1 million people from their homes, according to Lebanese authorities.

Israel continues to occupy areas in southern Lebanon, some held for decades and others seized during the 2023-2024 war.