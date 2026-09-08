UKRAINIAN DRONE STRIKE CAUSES DAMAGE IN RUSSIAS SARATOV REGION

A Ukrainian drone strike caused damage to civilian infrastructure and resulted in preliminary casualties in southwestern Russia, a local official said Tuesday.

Saratov Region Governor Roman Busargin said a Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) threat was detected early Tuesday. Busargin confirmed that the drone attack caused damage to civilian infrastructure in Saratov, which is located along the Volga River.

The Russian Ministry of Defense previously warned of possible threats in specific locations, placing all emergency services on full alert. Busargin said rescue teams are currently working at the sites of impact to manage the fallout.

The exact number and medical status of the casualties remain unknown. Russian authorities have not yet released additional details regarding structural destruction in the area.

According to local media reports, Ukrainian drones targeted and struck the Saratov Oil Refinery overnight. Footage on social media, subsequently analyzed by independent monitoring groups, reportedly showed fires at the industrial facility, though neither authorities nor the Ukrainian side have officially confirmed the strike.

In the Rostov region in southwest Russia, Governor Yury Slyusar said that around 100 drones were destroyed overnight across 10 districts, including Chertkovsky and Morozovsky. Slyusar said that falling drone debris ignited a grass fire in the Chertkovsky District, which emergency workers extinguished, reporting no injuries.

Independent verification of the claims remains difficult due to the ongoing war.

The strikes mark a continuation of hostilities as attacks resumed following a three-day temporary ceasefire that was observed during a recent visit to the region by US envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner.