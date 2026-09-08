UK announces sanctions on illegal Israeli settlements in occupied West Bank

Citing the existence of "ethnic cleansing of Palestinians," Britain will impose a trade ban on goods from illegal settlements in the occupied West Bank, the country's foreign secretary announced Tuesday.

In a statement to lawmakers in the House of Commons, Ed Miliband said today marks the "beginning of a new approach" to Israel, announcing that the UK will introduce an import ban on goods from illegal settlements.

Today's measures "represent a clear message" to both the Israeli government and Palestinians that "we will not acquiesce in destruction of the two-state solution," he said.

On top of Israel's official state policy, "settler terrorism is rampant," he noted, adding that the UK will sanction a further set of extremist settlers in the West Bank "who have supported or incited acts of violence" against Palestinians.

Miliband stressed that those who finance or facilitate illegal settlements in the West Bank "will face the full force of UK sanctions."

He went on to say that the UK will take action against "specific companies and individuals" who provide services and financing for the expansion of illegal Israeli settlements.

Miliband said the British government agrees that there is "ethnic cleansing of Palestinians" in the occupied West Bank perpetrated by Israeli "settler terrorists."

During his address, he also confirmed that the existing British suspension of 30 arms export licenses to Israel will remain "fully in place."