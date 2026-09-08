Iranian president vows to continue resistance until ‘aggressors’ regret attacks

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said Tuesday that Tehran would continue resisting attacks until what he called the "aggressors" fully regret their actions.

"Iran has always opposed war and has regarded avoiding warmongering as essential to safeguarding the interests of the people and regional security," Pezeshkian said on the US social media company X.

"But just as it has bravely defended itself against aggression until today, it will continue this resistance with strength until the aggressors fully regret it, and will safeguard the rights of the great Iranian nation," he added.

His remarks come amid the ongoing US-Iran conflict and heightened tensions across the region.

Iran and the US signed a memorandum of understanding in June following mediation by Pakistan and Qatar, providing for an end to hostilities and a framework for further negotiations.

Tehran has accused Washington of violating the memorandum and failing to implement its commitments, while Iranian officials have repeatedly said US military operations and a naval blockade must end for tensions to ease.

Earlier Tuesday, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said during a phone call with his Japanese counterpart Toshimitsu Motegi that Washington's return to its commitments under the Islamabad memorandum would pave the way for a de-escalation.

Araghchi also said Iran and Oman had made significant progress in negotiations on establishing a temporary transit route through the Strait of Hormuz.