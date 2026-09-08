11 European countries plus Canada vow restrictions on trade with illegal Israeli settlements

A new Israeli settlement near the Palestinian village of Turmus Ayya in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, February 24, 2026. (REUTERS Photo)

Eleven European countries plus Canada announced plans on Tuesday to introduce national restrictions on trade in goods with Israeli settlements that are illegal under international law, French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot announced.

"Today, France, the United Kingdom, Canada, Denmark, Spain, Finland, Ireland, Iceland, Norway, Poland, Portugal and Sweden confirm their intention to impose national restrictions on trade in goods with settlements that are illegal under international law and/or to support European restrictions to this effect," said a joint declaration issued by Barrot.

The statement reaffirmed that the 12 countries are "seriously considering" adopting such restrictions or other measures in accordance with their national procedures.

"In this regard, France, the United Kingdom and Canada welcome the significant measures already taken by Ireland, Spain, the Netherlands, Norway and Belgium, and will propose national measures to prohibit trade in goods originating from settlements," it added.

The declaration decried actions taken by the Israeli government in the West Bank that undermine the possibility of a two-state solution.

"The situation is rapidly deteriorating as settler violence and settlement expansion have reached unprecedented levels, including the unacceptable decision to issue tenders for the E1 settlement project," it underscored.

They also stressed the need to protect the possibility of a two-state solution and vowed their determination to work for a just and lasting peace.

"We firmly oppose any action resulting in the annexation of Palestinian land and the forced displacement of Palestinian populations," the declaration said.

It further urged Israel to immediately halt the expansion of illegal settlements and civilian administrative powers while ensuring that settlers responsible for violence are held accountable for their actions and investigating allegations involving Israeli forces.