Moscow interested in resolving Mideast situation, says top Russian top diplomat

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov hold a joint press-conference with Saudi Arabia Foreign Minister (not pictured) in Moscow on September 8, 2026. (AFP Photo)

Moscow is interested in resolving the tense situation in the Middle East, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Tuesday.

Meeting with Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud in Moscow, Lavrov said they would discuss bilateral cooperation and regional issues of mutual interest.

He said Russian-Saudi relations continue to expand each year in trade, investment, culture, and humanitarian affairs.

Al Saud said Russian-Saudi cooperation "has become an essential factor that helps stabilize the global economy in its entirety."

"We cooperate closely in energy and energy markets," he said. "It helps us balance supply and demand and ensure the interests of both producers and consumers."

Al Saud said the meeting was an opportunity to continue dialogue, strengthen bilateral cooperation, and discuss pressing regional and global issues.

He also said Saudi Arabia is interested in continuing consultations and coordination with Russia on matters of mutual interest.