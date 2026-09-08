Hungary expels 10 Russian diplomats over ‘unacceptable activities’

Hungary has expelled 10 Russian diplomats over activities deemed incompatible with their diplomatic status, Foreign Minister Anita Orban announced Tuesday.

The diplomats "had engaged in activities in Hungary that are unacceptable for diplomats under the Vienna Convention," Orban said, without providing further details about the alleged conduct.

"The decision protects the security and sovereignty of Hungary," she added.

Orban stressed, however, that the move did not amount to cutting diplomatic ties with Moscow, saying that Budapest would maintain necessary dialogue with Russia on the basis of mutual respect and adherence to diplomatic rules.

She did not provide further details about the alleged activities or disclose the names and positions of the diplomats concerned.

The decision marks a shift in relations between Hungary and Russia under the new government of Prime Minister Peter Magyar, which came to power this May.

That month Budapest expelled a Russian diplomat over allegations that he had carried out intelligence-gathering operations under diplomatic cover.

Also in May, Orban summoned Russian Ambassador Evgeny Stanislavov following Russian drone strikes on Ukraine's western Zakarpattia region, which is home to a sizeable ethnic Hungarian community.

"I told the Russian ambassador that it was completely unacceptable for Hungary that they were now attacking Transcarpathia," she said at the time.

Orban also urged Russia to work toward "an immediate ceasefire and a peaceful and lasting end to the (Ukraine) war as soon as possible."