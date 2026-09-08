Moscow says it expects to resume trilateral talks with Kyiv, Washington on Ukraine war

The Kremlin said Tuesday that Moscow expects to resume trilateral talks with Kyiv and Washington to find a settlement for the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war.

In remarks to the Indian press during a briefing, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov reiterated Moscow's statements that it is ready for a peaceful resolution to the over four-year conflict.

Saying that serious work is underway in this context, Peskov said negotiators from the US are devoting considerable effort and have traveled between Moscow and Kyiv in recent days, communicating the positions of both sides.

"We hope to see some progress in this regard. We anticipate the resumption of negotiations in a trilateral format—with the participation of Russia, Ukraine, and the US," Peskov was quoted as saying by Russian media outlets, including state news agency Tass.

Peskov's remarks come just days after Russian President Vladimir Putin hosted US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and President Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner in Moscow on Saturday.

The US envoys also held talks in Kyiv on Sunday, marking their first visit to the Ukrainian capital since Trump-mediated peace efforts began.

"We welcome any efforts to contribute to the resolution of the Ukrainian conflict," Peskov said at the briefing, during which he praised Trump's efforts to find a settlement.

Peskov added that Russia welcomed the Indian side's willingness to contribute to a settlement, and said the situation of Ukraine is one of many issues to be raised during a meeting between Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the sidelines of an international summit in New Delhi this weekend.

Saying that their meeting will take place in the Indian capital on Friday, Peskov added that New Delhi's position on the Russia-Ukraine war largely coincides with that of Moscow.

Peskov further said that Putin and Modi have a "very close, personal" relationship and that Russia attaches great importance to further developing cooperation with India, which he called a "strategic partner," in a wide range of areas.

"Military cooperation is a highly sensitive area, and naturally, no one would discuss it publicly and openly. However, I want to assure you that in this context, we have many issues to discuss, and all of them will feature prominently on the agenda of the upcoming visit," Peskov said.

He also said that Russia is ready to facilitate a normalization of ties between Iran and the United Arab Emirates, adding the situation surrounding Iran will also be raised during the upcoming talks.

RETURN TO ALASKA 'UNDERSTANDINGS'



Earlier Tuesday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that if the West does not compromise on a settlement to the over four-year Ukraine war, his country will achieve its objectives on the battlefield.

In a Russian TV interview, Lavrov said that Moscow will act based on its own interests on a settlement for the war if Western diplomacy deters countries that "put forward reasonable, balanced, and compromise initiatives."

"This means we will then achieve our goals not at the negotiating table, which would be preferable for us, but on the battlefield, as Russian President Vladimir Putin has repeatedly confirmed," Lavrov said.

Accusing the West of repeatedly preventing Ukraine from accepting a settlement to the ongoing four-year war, Lavrov said Еurope fears that the US will return to proposals put forward at the summit between the Russian and US presidents in Alaska in August 2025.

"Britain, represented by Prime Minister Andy Burnham, said it would stand with Ukraine until the end. Since Ukraine's end isn't a happy one, I feel sorry for Britain," Lavrov added.

Russian officials have recently accused the US of drifting away from what they described as "understandings" reached during Putin and Trump's summit in the US state of Alaska in August 2025.