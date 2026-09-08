Russia vows 'harsh' response after Hungary expels 10 diplomats

Russia on Tuesday threatened retaliation after Hungary expelled 10 Russian diplomats, according to the Russian Foreign Ministry.

"The response to the Russophobic lobby in Budapest will be harsh and painful," ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova told state-run news agency Tass.

Earlier Monday, Hungarian Foreign Minister Anita Orban said Budapest expelled the diplomats over activities deemed incompatible with their diplomatic status, stressing that the move was aimed at protecting Hungary's security and sovereignty.

She said the decision did not mean cutting diplomatic ties with Moscow and that Hungary would maintain dialogue with Russia.

The move follows a Russian diplomat's expulsion in May over alleged intelligence-gathering activities.

Also in May, Orban summoned Russian Ambassador Evgeny Stanislavov following Russian drone strikes on Ukraine's western Zakarpattia region, which is home to a sizeable ethnic Hungarian community.