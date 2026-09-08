Iceland summons US ambassador over Trump map showing country under American flag

Iceland's foreign minister summoned the US ambassador after President Donald Trump shared a map depicting Iceland and several other territories under the American flag, local media reported Tuesday.

Foreign Minister Thorgerdur Katrin Gunnarsdottir summoned US Ambassador Billy Long to a meeting over the image posted by Trump on his Truth Social platform, according to Icelandic public broadcaster RUV.

"It was made clear at the meeting that the post was entirely inappropriate," the Icelandic Foreign Ministry said.

The map showed the US, Canada, Greenland, Iceland and Central America covered by the American flag. Trump posted the image without any accompanying explanation.

The incident comes amid Trump's repeated statements about seeking control of Greenland, an autonomous territory within the Kingdom of Denmark.

Earlier this year, Trump repeatedly referred to Iceland while discussing Greenland at the World Economic Forum in Davos and at the White House.

White House officials initially denied that he had confused the two countries, but US Secretary of State Marco Rubio later acknowledged that Trump had mixed up Iceland and Greenland.

Trump has previously shared images depicting Greenland under the American flag or other US symbols.

The latest post drew criticism in Iceland, with Sonja Thorbergsdottir, chair of the Federation of State and Municipal Employees, describing it as "disrespectful."

"This is not how civilized nations should behave towards one another," she said.