Ukraine says TV channel building in capital Kyiv hit during Russian airstrike

Smoke rises over buildings following Russian air attacks, in downtown Kyiv on September 8, 2026, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. (AFP Photo)

Ukraine said Tuesday that a daytime drone attack in the country's capital Kyiv hit the building of a local TV channel, injuring at least five people.

In a statement on US social media company X, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the drone strike partially destroyed the building of the My-Ukraina TV channel, part of the country's United News telethon.

All necessary services are working, Zelenskyy said, adding that State Emergency Service personnel have already extinguished the fire that occurred at the site.

"As of now, five people have been reported injured. Unfortunately, that number may still rise," Zelenskyy said, adding: "Not a single strike against Ukraine and Ukrainians-against life itself-can be left unpunished. Russia must be stopped, and this is possible only through joint efforts."

The statement comes just hours after local authorities in Kyiv said that at least three people were killed and 19 others injured in overnight Russian drone attacks on the Ukrainian capital.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said on Telegram that the overnight strikes caused damage in the city's Darnytskyi, Holosiivskyi, Podilskyi, Shevchenkivskyi, and Solomianskyi districts, as well as in the Boryspil and Fastiv districts of the wider Kyiv region.

The strikes extended far beyond the capital, hitting key regions such as Dnipropetrovsk, Sumy, Odesa, and Kharkiv.

Ukraine's Air Force claimed that the country's air defenses shot down 142 out of 166 drones, as well as 33 missiles, launched by Russia overnight.

For its part, the Russian Defense Ministry claimed it launched overnight strikes on "Ukrainian military-industrial facilities, logistics and warehouse centers, and military installations" in Kyiv and the Kyiv region, among other targets in Ukraine.

Independent verification of the claims remains difficult due to the ongoing war.

The strikes mark a continuation of hostilities amid the Russia-Ukraine war. A three-day pause in strikes on Moscow and Kyiv until Monday evening had been declared while US envoys visited both countries' capitals over the weekend for peace talks.

Russia and Ukraine have increasingly targeted each other's logistics centers, as well as port and energy infrastructure, in recent months.

Both sides deny deliberately targeting civilian infrastructure, maintaining their strikes are directed at military targets or facilities linked to military activities.