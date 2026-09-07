South Korea ruling party calls for 'independent' security amid North Korea nuclear concerns

Democratic Party leader Kim Min-seok delivers his speech as a negotiating body representative at the National Assembly in Seoul, South Korea, 07 September 2026. (EPA Photo)

South Korea's ruling party Monday called for strengthening the country's "independent" security capabilities, citing the possibility of a shift toward a "freeze-first" approach to the nuclear weapons program of longtime rival North Korea.

Kim Min-seok, the leader of the Democratic Party, made the call in his policy address to the National Assembly session, Seoul-based Yonhap News reported.

"The days when South Korea could depend solely on the United States are over," Kim said, adding that Washington is choosing to become "a tough negotiating partner rather than a generous big brother."

His remarks follow a series of recent US moves, including President Donald Trump's decision to scale back joint military drills with Seoul.

Kim emphasized the need for Seoul to facilitate dialogue between the US and North Korea.

"Considering the possibility that the United States and North Korea may achieve a dramatic improvement in relations and if by any chance, a 'freeze-first, resolve-later' approach could be adopted on the North Korean nuclear issue, South Korea must strengthen its independent security capabilities in advance," he said.

Kim added that South Korea should consider whether North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's "two-state" policy could be used to promote peaceful coexistence rather than dismissing it entirely.

Last month, Trump expressed his intention to meet Kim later this year and ordered the scaling back of a major South Korea-US exercise.

Trump also argued that the allies' drills are costly and can send a "totally inappropriate and hostile" signal to Pyongyang.