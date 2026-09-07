1 killed, 2 injured in Israeli strike on ambulance in southern Lebanon

One paramedic was killed and two people were injured in an Israeli airstrike targeting an ambulance in southern Lebanon, local media reported early Monday.

The Israeli military directly targeted the moving ambulance in the town of Kfar Rumman in Nabatieh governorate, Lebanon-based Al Mayadeen television reported.

Local media identified the slain paramedic as Ali Shahrour.

Emergency teams were dispatched to the area following the strike and transported the injured to a hospital.

There was no immediate statement from Lebanese authorities or the Israeli military regarding the attack.



