Bus crash near Mecca kills 2 Egyptian Umrah pilgrims, injures 25

Two Egyptians performing Umrah were killed and 25 others injured in a bus crash near the Saudi city of Al-Jumum while traveling from Medina to Mecca, Egypt's Foreign Ministry said Sunday.

The ministry said the bus was carrying 47 Egyptian pilgrims when the crash occurred Saturday evening.

The 25 sustained light to moderate injuries, including seven who were admitted to intensive care, according to the statement.

The remaining pilgrims received treatment and were discharged from hospitals before being accommodated at their designated hotels in Mecca.

Saudi authorities had not immediately commented on the crash.

Umrah is a voluntary minor Islamic pilgrimage to Mecca that involves visiting the Kaaba to perform specific sacred rituals of devotion and purification.





