Israel orders demolition of 5 Palestinian homes north of occupied Jerusalem

Israeli authorities have ordered the demolition of five Palestinian homes north of occupied Jerusalem, giving residents as little as 24 hours to evacuate, the Jerusalem Governorate said Sunday.

One of the homes is located near the Jaba military checkpoint, while four others are in the Coptic neighborhood of Al-Ram, according to the governorate.

The owner of the house near the checkpoint was given 24 hours to leave before demolition, while residents of the other four homes were ordered to evacuate within two days.

The governorate said Israeli forces carried out 40 demolition and land-clearing operations targeting Palestinian structures in Jerusalem during August.

In a separate statement Sunday, it said Israeli authorities issued around 15 orders barring Palestinians from Al-Aqsa Mosque during the first six days of September alone.

The new orders brought the total documented since the beginning of 2026 to 800.

That figure is already close to the 23 exclusion orders recorded during July and August combined, including 17 in July and six in August.

By the end of August, the governorate had documented 785 such orders since the start of the year, including 762 during the first half of 2026.

Most targeted Palestinians were barred from Al-Aqsa Mosque particularly in the period leading up to and during Ramadan, the governorate said.

It said the sharp rise in September reflected an intensified use of exclusion orders ahead of the Jewish holiday season, which runs from mid-September into early October.

Around 750,000 Israeli occupiers live in 194 illegal settlements and 400 outposts across the occupied West Bank, including occupied East Jerusalem. They carry out almost daily attacks aimed at forcibly displacing Palestinians from their land.

Since Israel launched its genocidal war on the Gaza Strip on Oct. 8, 2023, the occupied West Bank has witnessed daily raids by the Israeli army and attacks by Israeli occupiers.



