UN envoy urges progress toward inclusive political process in Sudan

UN envoy to Sudan Pekka Haavisto called Sunday for progress toward an "inclusive and strategic" political process aimed at ending the country's conflict.

Haavisto made the remarks during talks in Khartoum with Army Chief and Sovereign Council Chairman Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, according to a statement by the council.

The two discussed the situation in Sudan, efforts to strengthen security and stability and prospects for a comprehensive peace.

"I conveyed important messages related to de-escalation and the protection of civilians," Haavisto was quoted as saying.

He also expressed hope that continued talks could lead to exchanges of prisoners and civilian detainees between the Sudanese army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

"Dialogue is the path to sustainable peace," Haavisto said, adding that the UN would work with Sudanese stakeholders and partners in the five-member mechanism to advance a political process that reflects the aspirations of the Sudanese people.

The mechanism includes the UN, the African Union, the European Union, the Arab League and the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD).

Haavisto arrived in Sudan on Friday for talks with relevant parties on de-escalation and civilian protection. The duration of his visit was not announced.

On Aug. 30, Sudan's Dialogue Preparatory Committee launched an independent initiative to facilitate consultations and help pave the way for an end to the war and a broader national consensus.

Sudan has been witnessing a war between the army and the RSF since April 2023 which has killed tens of thousands and displaced around 13 million, according to UN and international estimates.



