Russia says 2 killed,7 injured in Ukrainian overnight strikes

Ukrainian rescue personnel work to extinguish a fire in a damaged shopping mall following a Russian air attack in Zaporizhzhia on September 7, 2026, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. (AFP)

At least two people were killed, and seven others injured in Russia on Monday as Moscow and Kyiv exchanged overnight strikes, Russian authorities said.

In Russia's Perm region, a "massive" Ukrainian drone attack killed one person and injured four others, damaging an apartment building, Gov. Dmitry Makhonin said on Telegram.

Mikhail Razvozhayev, the Russian-appointed governor of Sevastopol in Crimea, which Moscow annexed in 2014, said on Telegram a Ukrainian drone killed one person and injured three others. He said the drone was packed with explosives and metal fragments.

Russia's Defense Ministry said on Telegram that its air defense forces intercepted and destroyed 306 Ukrainian drones over Russian territory, annexed Crimea and the waters of Azov and Black seas.

Meanwhile, Ukraine's Air Force said that its air defenses intercepted 71 Russian drones.

In Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia region, Russian drones struck a shopping center, causing a fire, with no casualties reported, Gov. Ivan Fedorov said on Telegram.

Ukraine's State Emergency Service said firefighters extinguished six ignition sources at the shopping center, covering a total area of 700 square meters.

He added that 40 rescuers were present at the scene.

The claims from both sides could not be independently verified amid the ongoing war.

















