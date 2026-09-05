Putin begins Ukraine war talks with US envoys Witkoff, Kushner in Moscow

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Saturday began talks in Moscow with US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and President Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner on efforts to end the Russia-Ukraine war.

Citing the Kremlin, Russian state news agency RIA reported that presidential aide Yury Ushakov and presidential envoy Kirill Dmitriev were also taking part in the meeting.

Witkoff and Kushner arrived at Moscow's Vnukovo Airport earlier Saturday, where they were greeted by Dmitriev. The meeting marks the sixth between Putin and the US envoys since US-mediated negotiations on a settlement to the war began.

The US envoys are expected to visit the Ukrainian capital Kyiv on Sunday for the first time following their Moscow trip.

Trump said Friday that Kushner and Witkoff would travel to Moscow not with new ideas, but with a proposal aimed at ending the more than four-year war.

"They're bringing with them a proposal to end the war," Trump said, referring to the two negotiators, but gave no further details on the content of the proposal.

Before Saturday's meeting, Witkoff and Kushner last visited Moscow in late January, when they also met Putin at the Kremlin.





