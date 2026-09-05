Kites flown across 11 Dutch cities in solidarity with children in Gaza

Kites were flown across 11 cities in the Netherlands on Saturday in solidarity with children in Gaza.

The events, organized by the Plant an Olive Tree Foundation, sought to draw attention to attacks on Gaza and protest Israeli threats of displacement and attacks against Palestinians over kites flown from the enclave that landed in Israeli settlements near the border.

In Rotterdam, participants gathered at Noordereiland Square and flew kites in solidarity with children in Gaza.

Children and adults decorated the kites with Palestinian flags and colors, as well as messages including "Free Palestine" and "Save Gaza."

Kites designed in the shape and colors of the Palestinian flag were also flown during the event.

At the end of the demonstration, participants distributed leaflets to raise public awareness and provide information about the situation in Gaza.





