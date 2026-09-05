Malaysian PM: calls for early general election to be considered

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said Saturday that calls for an early general election would be considered, while stressing that his government remains focused on governing the country.

Anwar said the government is focusing on reviving the economy, improving people's well-being and tackling corruption and abuse of power, The Star reported.

He said the federal government is stable and has a mandate to continue governing the country effectively.

"As I told the Cabinet on Wednesday, we have a mandate to govern the country, and to eradicate corruption and abuse of power," Anwar said.

"Whether they are Malay, Chinese or Indian, or from Sabah or Sarawak, this is not a matter of race, protecting positions or any particular group," he said, referring to efforts to fight corruption and abuse of power.

Barisan Nasional coalition Secretary-General Zambry Abd Kadir also said the coalition remains committed to the unity government and maintaining the country's political stability, as previously pledged.

Zambry said that while the United Malays National Organization and Barisan Nasional may support holding an early election, this does not mean they are confident of winning and forming the next government.

The current 15th parliament is expected to reach its full term on Dec. 18, 2027.