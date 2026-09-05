ONE DEAD, 11 PEOPLE MISSING AFTER MUDSLIDE IN CHINAS JIANGXI PROVINCE

One dead, 11 people missing after mudslide in China's Jiangxi province

One person has been confirmed ⁠dead and ⁠11 others remain missing after torrential rains triggered a ⁠mudslide early Saturday morning in a town in China's Jiangxi Province, local authorities said.

Due to heavy rainfall brought ⁠by ⁠Typhoon Saudel, the mudslide struck around 4 a.m. (2000 GMT Friday) Saturday in Gaoping Town of Jiangxi's Suichuan County, ⁠damaging 12 houses, the county said in a statement.

State broadcaster CCTV also reported more than ⁠10 ‌people were ‌trapped after ⁠the ‌landslide hit the same town, ⁠state broadcasters CCTV ⁠reported.









