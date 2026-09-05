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News Asia One dead, 11 people missing after mudslide in China's Jiangxi province

One dead, 11 people missing after mudslide in China's Jiangxi province

One person was killed and 11 others remain missing after torrential rains triggered a mudslide in Gaoping Town in China's Jiangxi Province early Saturday morning.

Reuters ASIA
Published September 05,2026 08:53 AM
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ONE DEAD, 11 PEOPLE MISSING AFTER MUDSLIDE IN CHINAS JIANGXI PROVINCE

One person has been confirmed ⁠dead and ⁠11 others remain missing after torrential rains triggered a ⁠mudslide early Saturday morning in a town in China's Jiangxi Province, local authorities said.

Due to heavy rainfall brought ⁠by ⁠Typhoon Saudel, the mudslide struck around 4 a.m. (2000 GMT Friday) Saturday in Gaoping Town of Jiangxi's Suichuan County, ⁠damaging 12 houses, the county said in a statement.

State broadcaster CCTV also reported more than ⁠10 ‌people were ‌trapped after ⁠the ‌landslide hit the same town, ⁠state broadcasters CCTV ⁠reported.