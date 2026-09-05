ONE DEAD, 11 PEOPLE MISSING AFTER MUDSLIDE IN CHINAS JIANGXI PROVINCE

One person has been confirmed dead and 11 others remain missing after torrential rains triggered a mudslide early Saturday morning in a town in China's Jiangxi Province, local authorities said.
Due to heavy rainfall brought by Typhoon Saudel, the mudslide struck around 4 a.m. (2000 GMT Friday) Saturday in Gaoping Town of Jiangxi's Suichuan County, damaging 12 houses, the county said in a statement.
State broadcaster CCTV also reported more than 10 people were trapped after the landslide hit the same town, state broadcasters CCTV reported.