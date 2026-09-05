News Health West Nile virus cases top 1,000 in Europe

West Nile virus cases top 1,000 in Europe

Over 1,000 locally acquired West Nile virus cases have been recorded across Europe during the current transmission season, according to the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control.

More than 1,000 locally acquired West Nile virus infections have been reported across Europe since the start of this year's transmission season, according to the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC).



A total of 1,086 cases had been recorded in 15 countries as of September 3, the EU agency said in its latest weekly update on Friday.



The number has risen sharply in recent weeks. At the beginning of August, just over 240 cases had been reported in seven European countries.



Italy has recorded the most cases, with 516, followed by Greece with 284 and Spain with 88.



In total, 144 areas across Europe have been affected, including 62 in Italy, although the ECDC cautioned that the figures do not provide a complete picture of transmission.



West Nile virus is mainly spread by mosquitoes among wild birds, but infected mosquitoes can also transmit it to humans.



According to Germany's Robert Koch Institute (RKI), around 20% of infected people develop a feverish, flu-like illness, while only about one in 100 becomes seriously ill.



West Nile fever usually clears up without complications, although long-term effects are relatively common among patients who develop severe disease.











