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News World Türkiye pursuing efforts to end Iran-US tensions, Turkish president tells UAE leader in phone call

Türkiye pursuing efforts to end Iran-US tensions, Turkish president tells UAE leader in phone call

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan spoke by phone with UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Friday, stating that Türkiye is actively working to de-escalate tensions between the United States and Iran alongside other regional crises.

Anadolu Agency WORLD
Published September 04,2026 10:15 PM
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TÜRKIYE PURSUING EFFORTS TO END IRAN-US TENSIONS, TURKISH PRESIDENT TELLS UAE LEADER IN PHONE CALL

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Friday held a phone call with United Arab Emirates President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, saying Türkiye is making efforts to help end tensions between Iran and the US, as well as similar conflicts and crises across the region.

During the call, bilateral relations as well as regional and global developments were discussed.

Erdoğan said Türkiye would continue its peace-oriented diplomatic initiatives and stressed that it would never condone attacks targeting brotherly countries in the region.