Trump says Iran war is 'small potatoes' for US

President Donald Trump said Friday that the Iran war was "small potatoes" for the United States, a day after Vice President JD Vance said he wouldn't describe the conflict as a war.
"A lot of people don't call it a war. I call it a military conflict because it's small potatoes for us. It's not a big thing. We did Venezuela, and we did this," Trump told reporters when asked about Vance's comments.
Trump told reporters that the United States may hit Iran's Pickaxe Mountain very soon.
Pickaxe Mountain, located near Iran's heavily damaged Natanz uranium enrichment facility, is a heavily fortified site that hosts two deeply buried tunnel complexes.