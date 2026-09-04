Trump says Iran war is 'small potatoes' for US

President Donald Trump said Friday that the Iran war was "small potatoes" for the United States, a day after Vice President JD Vance said he wouldn't describe the conflict as a war.

"A lot of people don't call it a war. I call it a military conflict because it's small potatoes for us. It's not a big thing. We did Venezuela, and we did this," Trump told reporters when asked about Vance's comments.

Trump says US may hit Iran's Pickaxe Mountain soon

Trump ⁠told ⁠reporters that the ⁠United States may hit Iran's Pickaxe Mountain very soon.

Pickaxe ⁠Mountain, ⁠located near Iran's heavily damaged Natanz uranium enrichment facility, ⁠is a heavily fortified site that hosts two ⁠deeply ‌buried ‌tunnel ⁠complexes.



