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News World Trump says Iran war is 'small potatoes' for US

Trump says Iran war is 'small potatoes' for US

President Donald Trump described the military campaign against Iran as "small potatoes" for the U.S. on Friday, brushing aside semantic debates over whether to label the conflict a war after Vice President JD Vance declined to do so.

Agencies and A News WORLD
Published September 04,2026 10:25 PM
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TRUMP SAYS IRAN WAR IS SMALL POTATOES FOR US

President Donald Trump said Friday that the Iran war was "small potatoes" for the United States, a day after Vice President JD Vance said he wouldn't describe the conflict as a war.

"A lot of people don't call it a war. I call it a military conflict because it's small potatoes for us. It's not a big thing. We did Venezuela, and we did this," Trump told reporters when asked about Vance's comments.

Trump says US may hit Iran's Pickaxe Mountain soon

Trump ⁠told ⁠reporters that the ⁠United States may hit Iran's Pickaxe Mountain very soon.

Pickaxe ⁠Mountain, ⁠located near Iran's heavily damaged Natanz uranium enrichment facility, ⁠is a heavily fortified site that hosts two ⁠deeply ‌buried ‌tunnel ⁠complexes.