Trump reiterates Putin 'not looking to attack' NATO, after German drone claims

US President Donald Trump reiterated Friday that he believed Vladimir Putin will not attack NATO, despite Germany this week blaming Russia for an attempted drone attack on an airport.

"I speak to him. I know him very well. Putin's not looking to attack NATO territory," Trump said in the Oval Office when an AFP reporter asked him about the German allegation.

Trump also said Kushner and Witkoff would travel to Moscow not with new proposals, but with a proposal aimed at ending the war.

"They're bringing with them a proposal to end the war," Trump said, referring to the two negotiators.

He attributed part of the difficulty in reaching a settlement to the personal relationship between Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"It's a personality problem in Russia-Ukraine. You have President Zelensky and President Putin. They truly hate each other," Trump said.

Trump said he had sent Witkoff and Kushner to Moscow to determine whether progress could be made toward ending the conflict.

"They're two great negotiators. They've done a great job," Trump said, adding that "there may be a good chance" of reaching an agreement.







