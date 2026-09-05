HUNDREDS RALLY IN STOCKHOLM TO PROTEST ISRAELS ATTACKS ON GAZA

Hundreds of people demonstrated in the Swedish capital Stockholm on Saturday to protest Israel's ongoing attacks and violations in Gaza.

Protesters gathered in the Odenplan area, calling for action to prevent attempts to undermine the ceasefire process in Gaza and the occupied West Bank.

Carrying Palestinian flags and banners calling for an immediate and permanent ceasefire in Gaza, the demonstrators marched from Odenplan Square to the Swedish parliament.

They also chanted slogans expressing solidarity with Palestinians and urging people to speak out in support of Palestine.

A pro-Israel woman who attacked demonstrators during the march was detained by police officers at the scene.

Swedish activist Jorgen Helgesson told Anadolu that demonstrators had been gathering for weeks because what is currently described as a ceasefire was not, in his view, an actual ceasefire.

He pointed to continuing civilian deaths in Gaza and escalating tensions in the occupied West Bank, while criticizing what he described as an insufficient response from Western countries, including Sweden.

Helgesson also stressed that criticism of the Israeli government should not be equated with antisemitism, saying protesters were opposing violence against civilians and violations of international la