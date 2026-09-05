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News Health Russia says U.S. must heed battlefield realities in Ukraine peace push

Russia says U.S. must heed battlefield realities in Ukraine peace push

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said Saturday that the U.S. must accept battlefield "realities on the ground" favoring Moscow in any proposal to settle the war in Ukraine.

Reuters HEALTH
Published September 05,2026 09:52 AM
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RUSSIA SAYS U.S. MUST HEED BATTLEFIELD REALITIES IN UKRAINE PEACE PUSH

The U.S. administration should take into account realities on the ground ⁠in any settlement ⁠of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, where the situation is shifting against Kyiv, ⁠the TASS news agency cited Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov as saying on Saturday.

"The key question is the extent to which the ⁠U.S. administration ⁠is prepared to invest in finding a real solution to the current crisis, considering the realities on the ground," Ryabkov told TASS, ⁠when asked to comment on a possible visit to Moscow by U.S. Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, Donald ⁠Trump's ‌son-in-law.

On ‌Friday, the U.S. ⁠president said ‌the envoys were heading abroad to attempt ⁠to reach ⁠a peace deal between ⁠Russia and Ukraine.