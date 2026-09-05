Russia says U.S. must heed battlefield realities in Ukraine peace push

The U.S. administration should take into account realities on the ground ⁠in any settlement ⁠of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, where the situation is shifting against Kyiv, ⁠the TASS news agency cited Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov as saying on Saturday.

"The key question is the extent to which the ⁠U.S. administration ⁠is prepared to invest in finding a real solution to the current crisis, considering the realities on the ground," Ryabkov told TASS, ⁠when asked to comment on a possible visit to Moscow by U.S. Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, Donald ⁠Trump's ‌son-in-law.

On ‌Friday, the U.S. ⁠president said ‌the envoys were heading abroad to attempt ⁠to reach ⁠a peace deal between ⁠Russia and Ukraine.









